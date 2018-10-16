Baby Shower Etiquette: Kenya Moore Wants You To Know Your GIFTS Are Required, Your Presence Is Not…

Kenya Moore was booted from her job as the resident antagonist on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s found a new way of sparking controversy.

The mom to-be recently hit the net to share more details about her upcoming baby shower and it seems that she’s quite annoyed by her guests lack of RSVP’s to her invites.

So much so, that she hit the net to publicly offer a bit of shameless etiquette advice…. your presence isn’t required but your GIFTS certainly are.

Details below…

Mommy-to-be Kenya Moore‘s upcoming baby shower seems to have her a bit out of sorts.

The ex RHOA star took to Instagram this weekend to voice her annoyance with invitees to her upcoming baby shower who she says don’t have the courtesy to RSVP her “monumental life-changing event,” which is less than a week away.

RSVP literally means RESPOND PLEASE in French. So if you get an invitation, respond with a yes or no if you will be attending.”

Sure, we all know what RSVP means, but Kenya took it a step further to demand gifts from those she took the time to send an invitation, stating:

#Etiquette101: If you cannot attend a monumental life-changing event in a friend’s life, it’s nice to send a gift anyways (weddings, graduations, baby showers). Or is it not about class? It is NOT about a dollar amount. It’s to show you care the same way the person cared to invite you to share a moment in their life.

Translation: Your presence is not required, however your gifts are.

Moore concluded the post by telling her etiquette students to “be blessed” and “#HaveSomeClass.”

As previously reported, Moore shared her due date as sometime around Thanksgiving 2018 so she and her new husband, Mark Daly will be enjoying their little one in less than a month.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s statement on gift ‘etiquette’?