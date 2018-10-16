Baby Bump Watch: LeToya Luckett Shares Gender Reveal… (PHOTOS)

LeToya Luckett and her husband Tomicus Walker are basking in the glow of her pregnancy.

The 1st time mom, who is prepping to make her reality show debut net week, hit the net recently to share a photo shoot announcing the gender of her unborn child.

Details + photos below…

As she nears the end of her pregnancy journey, LeToya shared the image above with the following caption:

“I just couldn’t wait for not another day

I love you, far more than words can ever say “ – Otis Redding

The newlywed also shared a 2nd image announcing the gender of her unborn child as she held a bouquet of pink balloons:

On a related note, we will be seeing a lot more of LeToya and her husband as they join their clique on T.I. and Tiny’s Friends and Family Hustle reality show.

[READ: T.I. & Tiny Return To TV with Family & Friends… (TRAILER)]

The show premieres Monday, October 22 on VH1.

Congrats to the happy couple!!!