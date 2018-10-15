Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta decided to profit from her pain as she turned Porsha Williams’ ‘Dungeon’ rumor into a reality.

Instead of constantly denying the existence of her sex dungeon, the entrepreneurial ‘housewife’ decided to sell tickets to anyone willing to attend a dungeon party.

Burruss was joined by several of her famous friends this past ‘freaky’ Friday as they all donned their best lingerie and dungeon attire at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta for a slew of sultry performances and costume contests.

Attendees included Cynthia Bailey, Shamari Devoe, Marlo Hampton, Deelishus, Toya Wright, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera, Shamea Morton, Sevyn, Yung Joc, Ceelo Green and many more.

Photos + video below…

Shamari Devoe, Tammy Rivera, Deelishus, Kandi, Cynthia Bailey, Sevyn

Kandi Burruss rocked several provocative outfits during her dungeon party which included several of her gal pals.

Burruss brought her vision of the dungeon to life with a rousing performance in front of hundreds of excited fans and even performed the new single she dropped last week called ‘Ready For This’.

Shamari Devoe performed.

Cynthia Bailey

Deelishis from Flavor of Love performed.

Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera

Tammy Rivera performs.

Sevyn performs.

The Dungeon Family’s Ceelo Green came out to support

Marlo Hampton & Cynthia Bailey share a selfie moment with Zell Swag of Love & Hip Hop.

Shamea Morton

Yung Joc strikes a pose…

Sevyn

Rasheeda

Looks like an awesome burlesque show!

What are your thoughts about Kandi bringing her ‘dungeon’ to life?