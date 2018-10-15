On Blast! Dennis McKinley (#RHOA Porsha Williams’ Baby Daddy) Accused of Being A Scammer…

Another day, another Real Housewives of Atlanta scandal.

This time, it’s Porsha Williams new boo who has to face the inevitable music.

As previously report, Williams and Dennis McKinley announced their engagement just days after she went public with her pregnancy (click HERE if you missed that).

Well word on the curb is that McKinley is very well known around the Atlanta area beauty scene and not in a particularly good light.

Porsha managed to keep her new man on the low for quite some time, but apparently once his name became public, so did his dirt!

RadarOnline exposed McKinley a few days ago about his involvement in a hair company with his ex-girlfriend Shanise Thomason.

Apparently Thomason and McKinley were business partners as well as lovers but once he hooked Porsha Williams, McKinley kicked Thomason to the curb, snatched the hair business and evicted Thomason from the home they once shared!

McKinley sued his ex-girlfriend Shanise Thomason (aka Aoki Nikol) for “trademark infringement, conversion and other wrongful acts” in regards to his Queen Virgin Remy company, which is a hair weave and extension line they started back in 2011.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2015 has been proceeding for years, however the pair coincidentally decided to settle the matter on July 16, 2018, agreeing upon a confidential settlement.

The timeline would indicate that McKinley had bigger plans and perhaps wanted to clean up his business matters before making a move.

Well fast forward to Porsha’s pregnancy and engagement announcements and news that McKinley will be featured alongside his wife to-be on Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, Kandi Burruss and Porsha’s sister Lauren even tried to warn Porsha that Dennis had a questionable past. There was also chatter that McKinley had been romatically involved with Porsha’s former assistant.

More of McKinley’s dirt is also hitting the net as the daughter of his ex-lover has been spilling hot tea online and she says that McKinley is nothing more than an Atlanta scammer.

“You ain’t nothing but a fraud, crook & a thief. You out here holding Porsha’s stomach in pics but the whole time my mom was pregnant by you … you jumped on her and beat on her. Am I lying McKinley? All the hurt you caused my mom, I’ll never forgive you!!!

From the looks of this lengthy post it seems that McKinley has his hand deep in the pockets of several of Atlanta’s hair industry elites.

Meanwhile, McKinley says he’s no longer in the hair business but his “homie” Porsha can hook you up…

It will be interesting to see how this all pans out this season.

What are your thoughts about the scandelous allegations about Porsha’s husband to-be?