Instagram Flexin: T.I. Posts Video Featuring Melania Trump Look Alike, White House Responds…

Clifford “T.I.” Harris has always been one to push the envelope and his latest promo for his new album is no exception.

The outspoken rap star, who recently disowned Kanye West after his visit to the white house (click HERE if you missed that), is apparently still fuming about the visit.

So much so, that he did another post aimed at both West and Trump with the caption, “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye” and included racy video featuring a Melonia Trump look alike.

Tip struck quite a few nerves over the weekend with the NSFW presidential-themed video teaser for his new album “Dime Trap,” which features him cavorting with a Melania Trump look-alike wearing nothing but the first lady’s infamous “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” jacket.

Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, hit the net to express outrage about the clip, calling for a boycott of the entertainer.

The clip, which was posted Friday, has already been snatched from Instagram, but it still appears on T.I.’s twitter feed.

Meanwhile, T.I. not only has a new album out, he’s also prepping for his return to reality television. T.I. and Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle (click HERE to watch trailer).

