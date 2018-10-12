An African-America man was questioned by authorities after a Caucasian woman called 911 to report he was babysitting white children!

Corey Lewis said he was followed home by a woman after she was concerned he had two white children in the car. Turns out, he was their babysitter and the story has now gone viral.

Details below…

David Parker and Dana Mango, who are white, asked their friend Corey Lewis to watch their children, ages 6 and 10, while they went out to dinner on Sunday.

Lewis took the children to a Cobb County Walmart, where they were spotted in the parking lot by an unidentified white woman who contacted police to investigate.

“She said, ‘Things look weird,’ and then she drove off,” Lewis said. The woman then followed Lewis and the kids in the car while calling 911.

Subsequently, police stopped Lewis, who explained that Parker and Mango had asked him to look after their white children.

The parents appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss the incident.

We were at dinner, and I saw that Mr. Lewis had called. I called back and a police officer answered the phone. The police officer was trying to explain that he was there with my kids and that they were OK, but he wanted to confirm that I had given permission to Mr. Lewis to be with them.

A spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department confirmed one of their officers pulled Corey Lewis’ car over Sunday afternoon in response to a call. The spokesman did not have information on details of the incident, but Lewis documented the encounter on Facebook Live.

In the raw video of Lewis’ ‘babysitting while black’ incident, it’s revealed that the children where even interrogated by the officer.

The woman’s 911 call has also been released.

For the record, police are refusing to release the woman’s identity for fear of retaliation.