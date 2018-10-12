T.I. Sends Open Letter To Kanye West In Response To Presidential Visit… (VIDEO)

Kanye West’s recent White House visit has sparked a slew of outrage.

West met Thursday with Donald Trump, telling the President in an Oval Office meeting before reporters why he supports the Republican.

In a nearly 10 minute rant, Kanye praised Donald Trump as a father figure, denounced his famous claim that George Bush doesn’t care about Black people and said Blacks chose the Democratic Party largely because of welfare.

“There was something about putting this hat on that made me feel like Superman,” said the ‘College Dropout.’ West also said the President is on a “hero’s journey.”

Well, T.I. hit the net to blast the star, and refers to West’s visit as ‘next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass sh*t…’.

Full video of Kanye’s presidential visit + Tip’s open letter to West below…

Kanye delivered a 10 minute speech during his visit on a range of topics, including racism, liberalism, the universe, and more.

“Let’s stop worrying about the future, all we have is today,” West said, commenting on his own presidential ambitions. “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-f*cker like me (supporting him).



VIDEO: Kanye’s Presidential Visit (FULL)

Rapper/activist T.I. reposted a small clip of West’s presidential visit to Instagram with a lengthy open letter expressing his disdain for his fellow rap star.

Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics… Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive,disgraceful,

Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen. Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)… but bro… if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in “It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.” And this shit is regurgitating🤮! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you. To all the people who follow Ye musically,socially, or even personally….who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated…. Let me make this clear… THIS SHIT AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN…WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy.#USorELSE✊🏽