Quavo of the Migos just dropped ‘Quavo Huncho,’ his 1st solo album, and it’s already creating quite a buzz with the release of what many feel is a diss to Nicki Minaj.

The popular entertainer played host to a private listening party in LA last night where he partied the night away alongside several of his celebrity friends.

In addition to his Migos brethren, Darke, Cardi, Saweetie, Pharrell,21 Savage Coach K, DJ Drama and the owner of Martell, who gifted Quavo a new blend of Martell that was crafted especially for him.

Photos + video below…

Takeoff and Quavo arrive

Offset & Cardi B make their entrance

Drake greets Quavo

Quavo dropped a song called ‘Huncho Dreams’ that has everyone talking. It’s apparently a diss aimed at Nicki Minaj which details a sexual encounter.

In the song, Quavo raps about buying 2 Chanel bags for Nicki and during his listening session, he had an actress reenact the day Nicki received her gifts.

Nicki apparently received the bags over the Summer and if the rumor mill is correct, she was fawning over them in the following IG post:

I’m sure Cardi B got a good laugh at Nicki’s expense, considering their history…

Saweetie and Cardi

Pharrell Williams greets takeoff

Wiz Khalifa

Clermont Twins

Quavo and 21Savage

Quavo traveled to Paris to help create his own signature bottle of Martell and the owner attended to gift Quavo with a bottle of the expensive liquor.

Cheers to a successful solo run!

