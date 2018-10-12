Quavo of the Migos just dropped ‘Quavo Huncho,’ his 1st solo album, and it’s already creating quite a buzz with the release of what many feel is a diss to Nicki Minaj.
The popular entertainer played host to a private listening party in LA last night where he partied the night away alongside several of his celebrity friends.
In addition to his Migos brethren, Darke, Cardi, Saweetie, Pharrell,21 Savage Coach K, DJ Drama and the owner of Martell, who gifted Quavo a new blend of Martell that was crafted especially for him.
Quavo dropped a song called ‘Huncho Dreams’ that has everyone talking. It’s apparently a diss aimed at Nicki Minaj which details a sexual encounter.
Quavo traveled to Paris to help create his own signature bottle of Martell and the owner attended to gift Quavo with a bottle of the expensive liquor.
Cheers to a successful solo run!
