Meet Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sterling!!!

Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta married the love of her life, Michael Sterling on October 7, 2018 surrounded by family, friends and Bravo cameras.

[READ: Wedding Season: #RHOA Eva Marcille Ties The Knot… (PHOTOS)]

Eva recently shared several images from her big day which also included her RHOA cast members.

Photos below…

Eva daughter Marley Rae share a moment

Table Decor

The gangs all there!!!

Cynthia Bailey & Kandi Burruss

Congrats to the happy couple!!!

Photos: Instagram