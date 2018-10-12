Listen Up! Usher Releases Surprise New Album Devoted To The ‘A’… (FULL AUDIO)

Usher shocked fans last night with surprise new album.

The new LP ‘A’, which dropped on Thursday at midnight, Usher teams up with Zaytovan for an Atlanta-cetric album dedicated to the city we all know and love.

‘A’ is Usher’s 9th album and a follow up to 2016’s Hard II Love. It features eight tracks with several surprise collaborations, including Future and Gunna.

The singer unveiled a short visual prior to A‘s release which features Usher and Zaytoven cruising around the city and visiting Atlanta hot spots like Cascade Family Skating roller rink, Waffle House and several strip clubs.

Usher took to his Instagram Thursday to share a collage of video clips for the promotion of the album. Each clip contains a different snippet from one of the tracks on the album.

In the center of the collage, there is an “A” for Atlanta (duh!) and the clip contains a quick overview of the culture of Atlanta through the eyes of Usher.

Listen to the full album below: