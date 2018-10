It’s been a while since Kandi Burruss released new music but apparently she’s got time now that she’s no longer obligated to perform with Xscape for the SoSo Def Tour.

[READ: So So Canceled?!? Poor Ticket Sales Force Jermaine Dupri to Drop Tour Dates… ]

In a newly released single, Mrs. Tucker says she’s “Ready for This” (even if JD isn’t!).

But I digress.

Listen below…

What are your thoughts about Kandi’s new ‘Ready For This’ single?

Bump it? or Dump It?

Kandi says that her upcoming Dungeon Party inspired the cover. Hmmm….I wonder if she’s gonna share the residuals with Porsha?