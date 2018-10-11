OPEN POST: Did Tina Knowles Lawson Emasculate Her Husband on ‘Black Love’… (VIDEO)

The OWN network came up with the ingenious idea of creating a show called “Black Love” where they speak with well-known celebrity couples about their relationships.

While the premise of the show doesn’t depict a median visage of black love for the 50 million or so regular everyday blue and white-collar black US citizens, it does a great job reinforcing some of the ridiculous standards that are based upon the situations that these celebs and their lives take in a 1%er Hollywood world. And the masses eat it up … But I digress.

Tina Knowles Lawson appeared in a recent episode where she talks about Tina Knowles Lawson… and somewhere in the clips, we’re to assume that she’s married to this random handsome guy beside her. I say that because in the clips that OWN provides, Richard Lawson doesn’t say much and I’m sure that’s by design.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

It seems as though Tina Knowles emasculated Richard Lawson right in front of our eyes. She totally embarrassed him. You can actually see the very second it happened. Look at that man’s face at 1:04!

Mama Tina: “I envisioned the type of man I wanted. I prayed for the type of man I wanted. And I got pretty much that. Is he perfect? Absolutely not. But…” Richard Lawson: “No?” TK: “Ya know he has a lot of the qualities…” RL: “No?” TK: “No! He has a lot of the qualities that I love and we’re having fun.”

WTF?!?

Did Tina Knowles just admit on national cable TV that she SETTLED for this man?!? And when he expressed (in the calmest way possible) that he didn’t like what she said, she reiterated that she meant what she said. *sigh*

It’s never a good idea to do that to your man in a public setting or mixed company. And while you should NEVER talk down to your significant other, PERIOD, you should especially refrain from doing so in front of a camera where YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO BE FRONTIN’ AS A COHESIVE UNIT… AS A TEAM… AS A COUPLE!

If this was ME, I don’t care what your true feelings about me or this relationship are, but in public — to these random mfs that don’t know us, YOU MAKE THIS QUAGMIRE THAT YOU CALL A RELATIONSHIP, THE ONE YOU ARE IN WITH ME, SOUND LIKE UNLIMITED PIZZA IN PARADISE SLEEPING ON A BAG OF CASH… PERFECT. I don’t care if it’s a lie. That’s the lie we’re going to tell. You’re perfect. I’m perfect. We’re perfect. The relationship is perfect until we divorce for irreconcilable differences. Don’t give these mfs a reason to think I’m some sort of cornball simp when in real-life, I’m a cold-hearted playa who CHOSE YOU. Represent me! Why am I your husband?

The male perspective agrees, as my great friend Zillz eloquently puts it:

Tina didn’t have to do that man like that. Look at Oprah! Oprah doesn’t slaughter Stedman in public. Hell, she doesn’t even let him speak much.

What tf is love anyway?