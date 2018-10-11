Katt Williams Sued By Limo Driver For $76,000 For Portland Assault…

Katt Williams is facing a ton of legal issues after his latest lock up.

As you know award winning comedian was arrested in Portland last week for allegedly assaulting his driver in a dispute over transporting his dog (click HERE if you missed that).

The driver has wasted no time in filing a civil suit for damages stating Williams berated him, punched him and set his German Shepherd on him when he refused to allow the dog to sit in the front seat.

Katt Williams has only been out of jail for less than 24 hours but he’s facing a brand new legal battle. Williams was released from the Multnomah County, Oregon jail yesterday after chilling in a jail cell for a little over a week and now Wali Kanani, the chauffeur who says he was attacked by Katt Williams at the Portland International Airport last Friday has filed a lawsuit against the entertainer.

According to Orgegon news outlets:

Kanani claims Williams, six other people and a “large, aggressive German Shepherd,” met him at an airport hangar around 11 p.m. after they got off a private jet. Williams insisted the dog ride in the passenger’s seat of Kanani’s 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali, the driver said in the suit.

Kanani, 38, said when he told Williams he wasn’t comfortable with the dog sitting up front and told him the pet would have to ride in the back, Williams called him a “piece of (expletive)” and “white trash” and then punched him in the face.

The lawsuit also said that Williams and his dog chased Kanani as the driver ran from them towards the airport terminal.

Kanani got there first and locked the glass door to keep them away from him, the court papers said.

“(Williams) stood on the other side giving (Kanani) menacing and threatening glares for several minutes before he left in another car that had arrived to take (Williams) and his colleagues away.”

Kanani called 911 and was taken to Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin for treatment of his injuries. He is seeking $76,000 in damages in his civil suit.

On the bright side, Katt reportedly avoided being extradited back to Georgia over his missed court date and is walking around a free man (for now).

What are your thoughts about Katt Williams latest legal battle?