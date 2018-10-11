It’s official. Former V-103 morning show host Ryan Cameron has pulled a ‘Jay-Z’ on Atlanta radio listeners.

Cameron will be returning to radio after abruptly walking away from his cushy morning show gig earlier this year.

[FLASHBACK: V103’s Ryan Cameron Announces He’s Leaving Radio Industry… (VIDEO)]

Nearly nine months after announcing his departure Ryan Cameron will return to the airwaves November 5, 2018 on WAMJ MAJIC 107.5/97.5 during the afternoon drive from2:00pm – 6:00pm.

According to the press release:

Radio One Atlanta and its parent company Urban One are teaming up with Atlanta radio royalty, Ryan “The Ryan King” Cameron, for a cross-platform partnership that will take advantage of Urban One’s various brands. Cameron, a revered veteran in the Atlanta radio market, is a well-respected media icon who has won two Emmys, received two Marconi nominations and been inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. His return will bolster WAMJ’s position in the market and add to its stellar roster. “It is a dream come true to add Ryan’s amazing talent to our line up,” said Tim Davies, Regional VP and GM. “Majic is truly the Real Sound of Atlanta. We have the all-star team in the ATL.”

It seems that Atlanta radio simply recycles the same ol’ hosts as the popular stations have all played musical chairs over the years.

[FLASHBACK: Atlanta Radio Tea: Frank Ski is Out, Ryan Cameron is In…]

This will also be Cameron’s second stint with Radio One Atlanta. He hosted the Ryan Cameron Morning Show on Hot 107.9 for eight years in the early ’90s.

But I digress.

According to Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One, Cameron returns with a “360-degree deal to leverage and develop his brand utilizing access to our radio, television and digital assets, which reach more than 80-percent of African Americans. It’s a win win.”

This partnership positions Cameron to take full advantage of the burgeoning opportunities that this 21st century media landscape provides. His radio career and various appearances on television and film has afforded him the opportunity to work across platforms, as earlier this year, he announced his partnership with an Atlanta based branding firm.

“In this new model, my recent and my on-going experience at Threaded.Agency will let me help companies and brands in a way that impacts their audience in a positive way,” stated Cameron. “I’m very excited because I’m not only coming back to work with a phenomenal company but also doing it in a new model that was not possible earlier in my career. This is something I just couldn’t pass up.”

Urban One’s digital properties provide more than 25 categories of original content, garner 20 million unique visitors each month and has a total reach of over 100 million. They will expose Cameron to a wider audience.

