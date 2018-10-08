Wedding Season: #RHOA Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling Marry In Lavish Atlanta Wedding… (PHOTOS)

Eva Marcille Pigford and Michael Sterling have officially tied the knot!

The newly crowned ‘housewife’ married the love of her life this past weekend in a lavish ceremony in Atlanta surrounded by family, friends and her fellow reality stars.

The event was kept under wraps since it was filmed for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but several photos have been posted to social media.

Eva, 33, has stated several times on her social media that her big date would be 10/7/18 and cameras were rolling as she and Michael Sterling committed their lives to one another.

The wedding comes nearly five months after Marcille gave birth to she and Sterling’s first child together, son Michael Todd Sterling Jr. Marcille has a daughter, Marley, from a previous relationship.

Wedding Guests: Todd Tucker & Kandi Burruss pose with Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill.

Eva shares a moment with her good friend Crystal Smith (Ne-Yo’s wife)

Nene, Porsha, Cynthia, Marlo, Tanya

Shamari & Tanya strike a pose.

The bride and groom were serenaded on their big day by Keke Wyatt and Anthony Hamilton and we will see it all unfold on season 11 which begins November 4, 2018.

Congrats to the happy couple!!

