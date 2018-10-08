T.I. & Tiny Return To Reality Television With ‘Friends & Family Hustle’… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are returning to reality television and their family has extended outside of the Harris household.

The on again/off again couple, who have been “figuring things out” after filing for divorce in December 2016, will share their story with VH1 alongside an a whole new cast of characters in ‘T.I. and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.’ a spin off of their ‘Family Hustle’ series.

Details + first look trailer below…

Harris Family

“T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” ran for six seasons on VH1, becoming the first series on the network to hit the 100-episode milestone. The show ended after Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed for divorce. The finale episode drew 2.2 million viewers.

[FLASHBACK: The End of An Era: Watch ‘T.I. & Tiny’s: The Family Hustle’ Final Episode… (FULL VIDEO)]

According to the VH1 press release, the new spin-off will follow the personal highs and lows of the duo and their other children — Messiah, 18, and Domani, 17, whom T.I. shares with Lasha Dixon, Deyjah, 14, whom the Grammy winner shares with Ms. Niko, Clifford, 14, Major, 10, and Heiress, 2, — as they deal with “health scares” and “past baggage.”

Toya Wright, Monica Brown, LeToya Luckett, Tiny Harris

Singer Monica Brown, former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett, author Antonia “Toya” Wright, Wright’s daughter, Reginae Carter (whom she shares with Lil’ Wayne) and Harris’ own daughter with Zonnie Pullins, singer and actress Zonnique Pullins, will also join the couple in the new spinoff.

Will you be tuning in to see what Tip, Tiny and Friends have up their sleeves?

will premiere on VH1 October 22 at 9 p.m. ET.