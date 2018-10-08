Word on the curb is that several tour dates that were scheduled for Jermaine Dupri’s ‘So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour’ have been canceled and fans are up in arms about their refunds.

Jermaine posted a cryptic tweet a few days ago stating that he “didn’t feel comfortable” starting the tour at this time, however it seems the So So Def exec didn’t bother to tell the artists or the few fans who bought tickets.

Details below…

Several fans are up in arms after noticing that tour dates were being dropped left and right from the So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y Tour.

The tour was set to begin on October 14th, however Jermaine sent the following tweet a few days ago.

A search of the Ticketmaster site indicates that several dates have been canceled and there’s no indication rescheduled tour dates.

So far all tour dates have been canceled except Atlanta’s date (October 21) and Los Angeles (November 2) and there are no indications that any of the dates will be rescheduled.

Fans are demanding answers and have hit the comments section of Jermaine Dupri’s social media to complain.

Apparently Bow Wow went live over the weekend in an attempt to clear the air but fans are still left in the dark. At least according to the comments:

This is so so messy!!! Jermaine… you better speak up and tell your fans SOMETHING!

What are your thoughts about this So So Def Tour debacle?