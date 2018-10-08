International Superstar/Entrepreneur Jeezy joined Atlanta United soccer fans in a sold-out stadium this past weekend in Atlanta, GA.

Jeezy received the honor of hammering the Golden Spike prior to the MLS game between the Atlanta United and the New England Revolution on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Photos + details below…

Hammering the Golden Spike is now considered an Atlanta tradition on matchday as a symbol of unity and strength and a nod to the city’s railroad roots.

Essentially split into two parts, the Golden Spike is integrated before the match and beyond the final whistle. A chosen ATLien strikes it three times as the entire stadium roars them on.

Jeezy also teased a merchandise collaboration with the Atlanta United team as they charge into the playoffs #1 in the standings. The popular entertainer appeared wearing an Atlanta United jersey with his name on it, Jeezy adorned a soccer scarf that displayed the motto “Hustle For Glory” and Jeezy’s signature snowman logo.

Awesome!

Jeezy is scheduled to release his final rap album “Thug Motivation 104: Trust the Process” later this month. Stay tuned.

What are your thoughts about Jeezy’s latest sports venture?

Photo credit: Malik Golar