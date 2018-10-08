Baby Bump Watch: Ex ‘Housewife’ Kenya Moore Explains Why She Hasn’t Given Birth… #RHOA

Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams compared baby bumps last week as they attended the premiere party for ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’.

Williams recently announced her pregnancy and many assume she’s around 5 months, while Moore announced her pregnancy way back in March and should be due to give birth any day now.

When asked about her due date, Kenya says she still has a bit of baking to do and offered a lengthy explanation about why it’s taking so long.

Kenya and her baby bump have been quite busy lately as she’s been spotted out hitting the nightclub scene. Just last week, Kenya partied alongside Kandi and the OLG restaurant and many scrutinized her dance moves (click HERE if you missed that).

All eyes are on Kenya has she prepares to give birth to her first child without the glare of reality television cameras.

The ex-housewife shared a moment of transparency online after being asked about her due date.

Kenya shared her good news during the taping of the season 10 reunion (March 15, 2018), however she’s claiming that her baby will be here by Thanksgiving.

Word on the curb is that Kenya got the boot from the reality show because she was actually lied about being pregnant at the time of her March 15th announcement.

The former beauty queen had undergone several IVF treatments and some seem to feel that IF she is really pregnant, she conceived much later than she claimed. But I digress.

Whatever the case, I’m sure Kenya will keep us informed via social media about her status.

What are your thoughts about Kenya’s lengthy pregnancy?