She Said ‘HELL YES!’ #RHOA Porsha Williams Announces Engagement to Dennis McKinnley… (PHOTOS)

Love is in the air and it’s spreading like a wild fire through the streets of The Real Housewives Atlanta!

With the loss of Kenya Moore for season 11, it seemed that Porsha Williams was destined to be the only single ‘housewife’ on the show, but apparently she’s making up for lost time with both a baby AND a newly announced engagement!

Photos below…

Williams hit the net earlier today with a complete photoshoot for her engagement announcement. Porsha not only said ‘yes’ but she said ‘HELL YESSSS’ to the man of her dreams, Dennis McKinnley.

Now y’all can finally stop calling McKinnley Porsha’s “baby daddy” now that he’s her finacè!

Congrats to the happy couple!