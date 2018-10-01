Booked!! #RHOA Nene Leakes To Appear in “How High” Sequel Starring Lil Yachty… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH!!! NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is booked and busy!

The popular ‘housewife’/actress recently shared a few images from her latest gig where she’ll be making a cameo in the sequel to ‘How High’.

The original 2001 stoner film starred Redman and Method Man as two underachieving pot smokers in search of success, however the sequel, ‘How High 2″ will be starring Atlanta’s own Lil Yachty with appearances by DC Young Fly & more.

Details + photos below…

Nene Leakes & Lil Yachty

According to Sandra Rose, the sequel began filming last week on these Atlanta streets and coincidentally, Nene Leakes shared several images from the set.

Leakes didn’t reveal her role in the post, however she shared a few details about the hilarious cast in her caption:

Moving in silence has been the best thing for me this year because i believe there are people who try an pray against your success! Fun times on set filming a movie with these guys! My hot boyfriend @deraydavis my son @lilyachty and my crazy funny nephew @dcyoungfly… #waitforit

Comedian DC Young Fly & Nene Leakes

Comedian DeRay Davis & Nene Leakes

‘How High 2’ is directed by Bruce Leddy, produced by Missy Elliott, and executive produced by Quality Control Records honchos Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

Will you be tuning in to catch OG Nene’s cameo in the new hip-hop remake?