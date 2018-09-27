New Face, Who Dis? K. Whasserface Makes TransRacial Debut… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

It’s official. K. Whasserface (aka K. Michelle) is now totally unrecognizable.

Due to her own insecurities and self-hatred of her afrocentric features, the Love & Hip Hop starlit has undergone several surgeries over the years and her latest “new look” has social media buzzing yet again.

Whasserface has now fully ‘transitioned’ into her version of beauty with the addition a new blonde wig.

More photos below…

K. Whasserface is really feeling herself these days with her lighter skin and sleeker facial features and with her new blonde wig, she can finally be the rich yt woman of her dreams.

Chile… I guess.

What are your thoughts about K. Whasserface’s new look?