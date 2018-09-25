Bill Cosby was all smiles as he arrived to the Montgomery County Courthouse earlier today to face his sentencing but just hours later, the shamed TV dad appeared solemn and depleted.

Cosby was processed at the Montgomery Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pennsylvania after being sentenced to 3-10 years for a 2004 sex assault. He was also fined $25,000 plus the costs of prosecution.

Body language experts say Cosby’s mugshot is ‘the epitome of defeat.’

Details + photos below…

The mugshot above shows the former actor looking downcast and avoiding eye contact with the camera at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility shortly after Judge Steven O’Neill found Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

On Twitter, people called Cosby’s mugshot “sad,” however, according to body language expert who trains law enforcement and intelligence agencies on detection deception, the pic illustrates Cosby’s hopelessness.

“Bill Cosby seems lifeless and wilted as he collapses in front of the camera,” Constantine tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “His head is cast downward, his eyes are at half-mast, and his cheeks seem to be melting off his face — that’s associated with shame and despair. It’s the epitome of defeat.”

Cosby, who had been originally serving house arrest under a million dollar bail has now been forced to begin serving his time as the Judge denied his attorney’s request that he be released on bail pending his appeal.

Andrea Constand wrote a ‘victim’s impact letter’ to the court detailing how her life had been changed after she went public with her claims, stating:

“The psychological, emotional and financial bullying included a slander campaign in the media that left my entire family reeling in shock and disbelief.”

She also states that she’s been “stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or move forward.”

The letter was clearly a factor in the judges determination as Cosby will now be classified as a “sexually violent predator,” a determination that requires lifetime registration, lifetime mandatory sex offender counseling with a treatment provider and notification to the community that a “sexually violent predator” lives in the area.

