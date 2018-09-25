Kenya Moore should be giving birth any day now but that hasn’t stopped her from partying.

The former Atlanta ‘housewife’ was spotted hanging out with Kandi Burruss at The Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta this past weekend and many feel that her baby bump is actually getting smaller these days.

Video below…

On Saturday night, Moore and her husband Marc Daly, took to the dance floor at Kandi’s OLG restaurant and a few few suspicious fans reached out to the blawgs with doubts about Moore’s pregnancy status:

Moore announced her pregnancy back in March of this year, so she should actually be in her last trimester. The rumor mill is buzzing after this last video and some feel that Moore concocted her pregnancy scheme to avoid getting fired from the popular reality show.

Since we all know THAT didn’t work, critics of the former beauty queen feel that she’s now rocking a “fake” baby bump to save face.

Meanwhile, Kenya shared the image below as proof that she’s bearing a child.