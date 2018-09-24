Wait… What?!? Will Smith Does Stand Up! Opens For Dave Chappelle…

Former rapper turnt A-list actor Will Smith is slowly proving that he’s a master of all trades.

The entertainer arrived late to the social media phenom but has managed to totally take ownership of several platforms in a relatively short period of time.

Smith is now taking on stand up comedy and his FIRST TIME was opening up for none other than Dave Chappelle!

Details below…

This past weekend, Smith opened up for the legendary Dave Chappelle with his very first stand-up comedy routine.

Smith’s entire family was in the audience and judging from their faces, his routine was a hit…

For the record, now that they’ve partnered on one task, Will says that he and Dave are planning another joint project… the oval office in 20/20!

Welp… if Donald Trump can do it, so can Will Smith!

What are your thoughts about Will Smith’s foray into stand-up?