NEWSFLASH!!! Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta needs some ‘fixing’ and she’s hoping Iyanla Vanzant can help.

The newly single ‘housewife’ is scheduled to appear on Vanzant’s show alongside her sister Malorie Bailey-Massie, who has been struggling with her own life changes after the break up of her marriage.

Word on the curb is that the two sisters have been secretly bumping heads for years and their relationship became so strained that they decided to seek Iyanla for help.

Check out a few sneak peek clips from the episode below…



VIDEO: Malorie Bailey Shares the Pain of Always Being in Her Sister’s Shadow

Via Press Release:

Iyanla works with Malorie and Cynthia Bailey from “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. Since the moment her husband walked out, Malorie’s life has unraveled into a full-blown self-identity crisis — and her perception as “Cynthia’s sister” is only making it worse.



VIDEO: Iyanla Warns Against Marrying A Man For His “Potential”



VIDEO: Iyanla Uncovers Toxic Pathology in the Bailey Family

Cynthia & Malorie will appear on the episode Saturday, September 29 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT). Their ‘Fix My Life’ episode is titled ‘Broken Reality: Malorie & Cynthia Bailey’