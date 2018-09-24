Issa Boy! #LHHATL’s Lil Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Son… (PHOTOS)

It’s official! Lil Scrappy and Bambi are now the proud parents of a healthy baby boy.

The ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ couple who also recently celebrated their 1 year wedding anniversary, welcomed their new arrival this past weekend and shared the good news to fans via social media.

Details + photos below…

Bambi shared the image above announcing the new addition to their family with the following caption:

Scrappy also hit the net to express his joy and offered additional details about Baby Breland’s starting weight:

Thanks to the big God and my wife and family the young Prince #Breland is here . Happy Gday you g man , I’m so happy and blessed from this experience, thanks to my wife @adizthebam for pushing thru like a champ only 3 pushes

Congrats to the happy couple on their new arrival!