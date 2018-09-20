Phaedra Parks, Keri Hilson & More Attend 2 Chainz Haunted Pink Trap House Private Preview… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Former ‘Housewife’ Phaedra Parks was among the celebs and tastemakers invited out to preview 2 Chainz latest money maker.

The rapper and Street Execs partnered with 13 Stories Haunted House in Newnan to create a different kind of haunted house and they certainly didn’t fail to deliver!!

I was among the invited guests for the event and we were treated to a cocktail gathering filled with gruesome entertainment features that would shake the most fearless ATL ‘trapper,’ including geeked out zombies and police raids.

“We want to try and bring awareness to the trap because the trap has a bad connotation to it,” explained David Leeks with Street Execs management. “So things that are looked at as natural and realistic, that should be considered phobias too.”

The Haunted Pink Trap house is a different kind of haunted house but it comes with a specific message in mind.

The haunted pink traphouse tour is filled with surprises. It comes in three phases: the haunt, zombie hunting (which features semi-automatic rifles), and a blind-folded portion.

The Cast of Little Women of Atlanta

Malaysia Pargo, Monyetta Shaw, Toya Wright

Keri Hilson & Polow Da Don

When asked her expectations for the Haunted Pink Trap House, Hilson said she expected a ‘true’ trap experience:

I’m from eastside, I’m from Decatur, so when I hear trap house, I’m hoping it’s like a police raid or an FBI raid or something.

Angel McCoughtry, of the Atlanta Dream WNBA team

The Haunted Pink Trap House officially opens Friday, Sep 21, 2018 and will run through Sun, Nov 11 2018. Visit HauntedPinkTrapHouse.com for information about tickets.

