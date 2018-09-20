Newsflash!!! Kanye West says he’s out of his drug induced coma and he now sees the light.

West took to Instagram earlier today (9/20) to address several rumors about his wife, Kim Kardashian-West.

“I just wanted to express some things that were not sitting right with my spirit. Now that I’m up out the sunken place I can think and I can just be ‘Ye and express how I feel. There’s a couple of things that I want to address.

Apparently Ye feels ‘somekindaway’ that Drake never tried to diffuse rumors that he had an affair with Kim K and Kanye feels it’s disrespectful. He also addresses Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford in an attempt to defend his wife’s honor.

In the video below, the Chi-town legend states that the rumors about his famous wife are untrue, and goes on to detail why he takes issue with the way Drake handled the situation.

He also warns Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford to keep his wife’s name out of their mouths.

“First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get into an interview, don’t mention my wife,”

For the record, Kanye was referencing the Complex interview where Cannon said he didn’t think it was “far off of a concept” that Drake and Kardashian West had hooked up in the past.

“If someone brings my wife up, say, ‘I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions — like nobody f— my wife,” West added.

He then directly addressing Drake, stating:

“The fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you fucked my wife and you not saying nothing and you carrying it like that. That don’t sit well with my spirit,” Ye said. “You know if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Ranita, and then you was married to Rihanna. I wouldn’t make no song called named ‘RiRi.’”

West feels that Drake’s is fully aware that his silence is stoking the flames of a cheating scandal that never happened.

“So when you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know where it came from,’ you’re too smart for that, bruh. You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused. Now I told you, I didn’t tell Pusha no information about your baby, baby mama, nothing like that. That ain’t come from me.”

As for Tyson Beckford, Kanye warns the male model to tread carefully when coming for his wife. As you know, Beckford and Kim K. got into a heated social media battle when he criticized her body on a social media post. Kim retaliated by referring to Tyson as ‘sis’ causing a huge debate. We spoke about it at length during one of my YouTube live sessions (click HERE if you missed that).

Nevertheless, Kanye says ‘enough is enough’ and he will not stand for all of these MEN targeting his black queen.

West says he and Kim are happy and in love and he’s not about to let all of these social media thugs disrupt their family.

