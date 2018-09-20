Awkward! Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Publicly Disagree Over Baby Shower Details… (VIDEO)

Awkward! Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Publicly Disagree Over Baby Shower Details… (VIDEO)

Phaedra Parks, Keri Hilson & More Attend 2 Chainz Haunted Pink Trap House Private Preview… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Phaedra Parks, Keri Hilson & More Attend 2 Chainz Haunted Pink Trap House Private Preview… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

If You Care: Dr. G’s ‘Jumpoff’ Speaks Out! Jackie Pressley Spills Tea on ‘Married To Medicine’ Husband.. (VIDEO)

If You Care: Dr. G’s ‘Jumpoff’ Speaks Out! Jackie Pressley Spills Tea on ‘Married To Medicine’ Husband.. (VIDEO)


Page 1
Page 2
Page 3