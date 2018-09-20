Awkward! Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Publicly Disagree Over Baby Shower Details… (VIDEO)

Kenya Moore has a lot of free time on her hands now that she’s no longer a Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member.

The mom to-be recently hit the ‘gram as she was preparing for her baby shower with the help of her husband Marc Daly. Coincidentally, Marc wasn’t any help at all.

In fact, Kenya’s new hubby seemed a bit set aback about some of the choices she was sharing with her audience and the live exchange was a bit uncomfortable to watch.

Video below…

Kenya wants to include her baby pictures on the invite, Marc thinks that’s insane…

Kenya wants to include her Miss America photos, Marc thinks that’s ludicrous…

Kenya wants the baby shower to be co-ed, Marc says he has better things to do…

The former beauty queen tried to play off her embarrassment, but her facial expressions tell it all. *sigh*

All couples argue, but it’s the conflict resolution that counts. Hopefully the newlyweds will come to an agreement before the baby arrives.

What are your thoughts about Kenya & Marc’s bizarre exchange?