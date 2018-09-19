Wanda Smith’s Husband Shares His Side of Katt Williams Incident: ‘As a man… I have to protect my wife.’…

Katt Williams’ viral V-103 interview has taken on a life of it’s own.

The tense exchange between Atlanta radio co-host Wanda Smith and the legendary comedian quickly went from spreading online to a physical confrontation between Williams and Smith’s Husband LaMorris Sellers.

Sellers, who is reported to have pulled a gun out on the comedian after Katt roasted Wanda on the radio, is now sharing his side of story.

LaMorris Sellers recently spoke with Rodney Ho of the AJC and states that it wasn’t his intention to get physical with the star.

Sellers wants to make things clear that Williams instigated the situation. He believes Williams created drama to help generate headlines to promote his upcoming tour and Netflix special.

“I wasn’t trying to cause a commotion,” Sellers said. “I proceeded to walk past the bodyguard. I apologized. ‘Nothing personal against you. He doesn’t pay you enough to do this job.’ I could tell from his expression and demeanor he didn’t want no part of what Katt was doing.” [Sellers never got the bodyguard’s name.]

Sellers, who is 6’2’’ and 370 pounds, got around Williams’ hefty bodyguard and began chasing the fleeing comedian. The bodyguard caught up to Sellers and they began tussling, Sellers said.

Sellers admits he chased the comedian but says he didn’t not pull his weapon. He reiterates Wanda Smith’s story that the gun fell out of his waistband, but he picked it up and resumed chase.

The both ran into the Food Depot but Williams had retreated into the aisles. Sellers decided to back off because of the crowd.

This situation made me look like the weakest, lamest person in the world. It made me look like I got mad because my wife got roasted by Katt Williams on the air. It had nothing to do with what was on the air. That’s what comedians do. When he came to the club, he targeted my wife. As a man, I’m not built like that. I couldn’t possibly let that happen. I have to protect my wife. I wasn’t looking for conflict. I just wanted him to keep it moving. He chose to do different.