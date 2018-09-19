It’s Official!!! #RHOA Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy… (PHOTOS)

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is pregnant!!!

Williams recently announced she’s expecting her first child after suffering a miscarriage six years ago.

Details below…

Porsha exclusively revealed the news to People magazine, and shared the image above via social media.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” Williams told People magazine Wednesday.

Williams’ first pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage back 2012, at that time she was married to Kordell Stewart. The the 37-year-old star now has a steady boyfriend so she’s ready to try again.

The reality star, who has been involved with Dennis McKinley, said she tried to conceive in the years following her miscarriage but only now has she been successful.

Williams is excited about her new life changes, however her previous pregnancy experiences have left her with some concerns.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer from fibroids and had to have a myomectomy. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be OK? Will I make it full term?’ all those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

Congratulations to Porsha. Not only is she bearing a baby bump, but she’s also wearing a huge rock. Maybe she’ll be a wife before she becomes a mom.

What are your thoughts about Porsha’s pregnancy news?