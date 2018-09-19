Dr. Gregory Lunceford, the husband of Quad Webb-Lunceford from Married to Medicine, apparently open a huge can a worms recently when he appeared on V-103’s ‘Frank & Wanda Morning Show.’

During his interview, Dr. G. claims he never committed adultery because ‘something didn’t smell right’ when he tipped to the hotel with Jackie Pressley (click HERE if you missed that).

[FLASHBACK: Meet the Woman Who ALLEGEDLY Tried To Extort Quad & Dr. G From Married to Medicine (PHOTOS)]

Now the alleged ‘jumpoff’ has been granted the same platform to tell her side of the story.

Video below…

In the video below, Pressley claims that she had no clue Dr. G was on a reality show when she went to a hotel with him.

Foreplay happened. I gave him him oral s*x, and he gave me head too. He tried to get on me, and I’m like ‘where is your condom’. He called his friend, he didn’t have one, so he went to the store, then he changed his mind when he got back. He seemed nervous, and told me to enjoy the hotel..he had to leave.”

Pressley claims she only found out who Dr. G. was when she saw the hotel receipt the next day. She googled the name and decided to contact Quad to tell her because she was so ‘disgusted’ that he would try to have unprotected sex with her.

Last week on V-103’s Frank and Wanda In The Morning, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, estranged husband of “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb-Lunceford, told his side of the cheating scandal that everyone’s talking about. Now we hear from Jackie Presley, the Atlanta woman who Lunceford allegedly met in a hotel.

I don’t even know why this interview happened. But ok…

What are your thoughts about this messy, messy interview?