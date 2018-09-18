Another day, another “Love & Hip Hop” star gets the chance to stand on their own! This time, it’s Remy Ma and husband Papoose, who have snagged a spin-off.

The pair have appeared on Love & Hip Hop since 2015 and now they will be featured in their own TV special called “Remy & Papoose: Meet The Mackies”.

Details + teaser video below…

Like other pregnancy specials, Remy will have a chance for fans to see the saga of her pregnancy unfold. However, it won’t stop there.

The special will also include their blended family. In a first look given to Page Six, Remy’s trying to convince their older kids to move out on their own. However, Papoose isn’t quite ready for all of them to leave yet.

Meanwhile, Remy stands her ground and feels the kids are old enough, despite Papoose feeling as they aren’t ready.

“They’re never going to be ready — ever!”

Will you be tuning in to catch Remy Ma & Papoose’s new spin-off?