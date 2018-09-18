Katt Williams is fresh off of his Emmy win, but the paparazzi only want to know one thing… ‘what aisle did you run down when you ran away from that gun?’

The altercation between Williams and Wanda Smith has not only gone viral, but it’s sparked some intense debates. The comedian finally cleared the air about the gun pulling incident, stating:

I assure you, that if there was a gun there would have been charges right?

Katt Williams had some explaining to do about Tiffany Haddish and a gun that was supposedly pulled on him and, while he finally cleared the air … it wasn’t without difficulty.

