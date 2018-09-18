Comedian Katt Williams has apparently made amends with Tiffany Haddish.

Williams, 47, took several photos with Haddish as they partied backstage after receiving their Emmys awards.

Haddish poses smiling while Williams ‘bows down’ on his knees in front of the Girls Trip star who won an Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live.

More photos below…

Williams dropped to his knees for comedic actress Tiffany Haddish backstage at the Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

As you know, Williams has been under fire for comments he made last week while in Atlanta on V-103 radio where he stated he was not impressed with Haddish’s role in the hit comedy Girls Trip.

[READ: Katt Williams vs. Everyone! Williams’ Radio Interview Causes Backlash… (VIDEOS)]

During the interview, Williams proclaimed that Haddish proved no talent in that she did not write the movie, she was only handed a script to read.

“I’m a writer. I don’t care about what you read,” he told Frank Ski and Wanda Smith.

He also referred to the up & coming star as “ghetto” stating: “When did ghetto become marketable? They like [Haddish] because she slept with a white man (click HERE if you missed that).

What are your thoughts about these two stars making amends?