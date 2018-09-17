Katt Williams has created quite a firestorm around Atlanta and it’s only Monday!

As previously reported, the legendary comedian appeared on V-103’s Frank & Wanda in The Morning Show on Friday and it soon went viral after his tense confrontation with the show’s co-host, Wanda Smith.

The interview spilled over into the weekend as a confrontation ensued between Smith’s husband and Katt Williams.

Smith returned to the show this morning and offered her side of the story and says she was hurt and offended by Katt Williams’ attitude.

Video below…

For the record, Katt was NOT an invited guest to the show. In fact, he was there only to support his friend, Red Grant.

Smith says that when she saw the legendary comedian she “begged” him to appear on the show. Williams reluctantly obliged but apparently had ulterior motives to drag her once they were on air.



AUDIO: Wanda Smith Says She Felt ‘Attacked’ By Katt Williams During Interview



VIDEO: V-103’s Wanda Smith and Frank Ski Discuss The Katt Williams Fallout (FULL)

After last week’s viral interview of Katt Williams on V-103’s Frank and Wanda In The Morning, Wanda Smith and Frank Ski publicly talked about everything that’s happened since. Watch as Frank and Wanda air out their feelings over the controversial Emmy-winning comedian’s visit, from how it all started, to the wild weekend of social media commentary, viral videos and tweets that followed.

As previously reported, this situation has resulted in an ongoing investigation by Gwinnett County authorities after Smith’s husband confronted Williams over the weekend (click HERE if you missed that).

The “viral” situation is still making the rounds so this is far from over.

What are your thoughts about this ongoing Katt Williams drama?