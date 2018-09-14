Shots Fired!!! Dr. Gregory Lunceford Speaks Out About Quad Webb-Lunceford And Their Divorce Drama… (VIDEO)

Welp… the divorce drama between Quad Webb-Lunceford of Married to Medicine and her husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford has gotten even messier.

Quad filed for divorce from her husband of 5 years back in May of this year after they had been secretly living apart for months (click HERE if you missed that).

The pair have since been involved in a divorce battle that included claims of adultery and stolen assets.

While Quad has used her platform to throw shade at Dr. G, he has mostly remained silent. Until now.

Dr. Lunceford hit up V-103 recently with his attorney in tow to offer his side of the story.

In the video below, radio personalities Frank Ski and Wanda Smith grill Dr. G. about the ongoing divorce drama and he reveals quite a bit about his soon to be ex-wife.

In short, Dr. Lunceford says that he and Quad NEVER really had a traditional marriage and that it had been “years” since they had even been physical.

He says she “tried” to be a good wife in the beginning but things seemed to change once she started getting those reality show checks.

Meanwhile, he still took care of all the household bills with his earnings while she kept what she made for herself.

For the record, Quad spoke about her divorce a few days prior during her appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Now’: