Ciara is fresh off the heels of the success of “Level Up” with another new single.

“Dose” is CiCi’s third release in two months and she’s already creating a buzz with the new track.

“When you fall, just get back up again,” sings CiCi, who calls the track “one of my favorite songs I’ve done.”

Listen to the new track below…

I just love the lyrics to this song! One of my favorite songs I’ve done! Bathroom Fun. #Dose #Dance pic.twitter.com/Wo6VMJLCqN — Ciara (@ciara) September 14, 2018

Produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, who previously worked with Ciara on tracks like “Pucker Up” and “Read My Lips,” the marching band bop pairs a drumline beat with inspirational lyrics.

“Dose” follows “Level Up,” which spawned a viral dance challenge, and “Freak Me,” an Afrobeat collaboration with Nigerian star Tekno Miles.

Ciara is prepping for her seventh album, the follow-up to 2015’s Jackie, which will feature more dance-ready jams. She also joins Bruno Mars on select dates of his “24K Magic World Tour” this fall.

What do you think of Ciara’s latest single?

Bump it? Or Dump It?