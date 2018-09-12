The Braxton’s Reunite For ‘Family Therapy’ With Iyanla Vanzant… (VIDEO)

The Braxton Family Values had a huge shake up a few months back when the sisters all walked off the set, leaving Tracie to pick up the pieces with Phaedra Parks (click HERE if you missed that).

Now they’re back and willing to work through their differences for the WEtv cameras with the help of Iyanla Vanzant.

Details + video below…

On the two-part season finale of Braxton Family Values, the sisters turn to famed life coach and spiritual adviser Iyanla Vanzant to help them “Fix” their their issues.

As you know, Vanzant is the star of Iyanla: Fix My Life on OWN, and has helped everyday people as well as celebrities, including a past episode with Trina Braxton.

The Braxton sisters reunite for the first time since their blowup to talk through their differences with life coach Iyanla Vanzant. Toni recognizes her unfair feelings toward Tamar.

The two-part season finale of Braxton Family Values airs Thursday, Sept, 27 and Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.