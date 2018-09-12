Idris Elba is aging like fine wine.

The actor/director/dj celebrated his 46th birthday a few days ago (September 6th) and he’s looking better than ever!

Elba was recently featured in ShortList Magazine, where he admits that he’s perfectly imperfect and hopes to show people how to overcome fear on his Discovery Channel show, ‘Idris Elba: No Limits’ stating:

“I don’t know what the f*ck I’m doing. Do I still have fears as a human being? Of course!” “If I would like to be remembered for anything, as egotistical as it sounds, I want people to think, ‘F*cking hell, man. If he can do it, I can do it.’

Photos + excerpts below…

“The midlife-crisis thing is not to be sniffed at”

For an episode of his Discovery Channel show Idris Elba: No Limits, Elba learned to fly a stunt routine in a light aircraft. The task only took 6 weeks despite the fact that, as he reveals, he’s both afraid of heights and claustrophobic!

Idris admits he was frightened, but says that he’s been determined not to show fear.

“I have programmed myself not to show them, especially if it means not being able to accomplish something.”

Idris still admits to being vulnerable but seeks to show how he won’t let fear overwhelm him.

“Exactly. People can see me sh*tting my pants, which is what those shows are about, but what they don’t see is me going, ‘I’m not doing it because I’m scared.’ They know I’m scared and I’m doing it.” “Where masculinity is concerned, vulnerability is a breath of fresh air. It’s me saying I have fears, too. That’s a reality. That’s just a natural [part of] evolution.”

Idris celebrated his birthday with his fianceè by his side and he recently shared a special ‘thanks’ to fans via Instagram:

What are your thoughts about Idris’ photo spread?