Kevin Hart and Will Packer are making the rounds in Atlanta promoting their upcoming film ‘NIGHT SCHOOL’ which hits theaters September 28th.

The two industry heavyweights first made a surprise visit to an Atlanta area high school then headed over to Morehouse College where they hosted a ‘Real Talk’ event with eager college students.

Details + photos below…

Packer and Hart shocked more than 400 students at Langston Hughes High School yesterday (Tuesday, Sept. 11).

Welcomed by V-103’s Greg Street, students and teachers alike went wild as the two special guests walked on stage bearing a special gift.

Packer and Kevin Hart present a surprise donation on behalf of ‘Night School’ to interim principal Dr. Sandra DeShazier.

The generous $2,500 donation soon increased to $12,500, as Hart upped the amount by $10,000 out of his own pockets, bringing tears to the principal’s eyes!

Office Depot joined in the fun presenting six pallets of classroom supplies and furniture. The school was over the top with joy, and the students never stopped screaming and shouting!

Next stop was Morehouse College where Kevin and Will played host to a special REAL Talk event held in the 300-seat Bank of America auditorium. Students were lined up nearly three hours prior to event time.

It was standing room only as Kevin and Will took the stage where they encouraged students to keep striving for their goals. Similar to a “Ted Talk” vibe, Kevin and Will shared tidbits such as, “Groom yourself for success,” and “Regardless of who is in the White House, as black people we must stand up and support each other. If we do that, we are unstoppable.”

The end of the talk was met with cheers and applause from the students.

Special shout out to Will Packer and Kevin Hart for spending time sharing wisdom with so many young impressionable minds. It’s great to see them giving back not only monetarily but through spreading knowledge and business sense.

‘NIGHT SCHOOL’ hits theatres September 28th and also stars Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, Fat Joe and Romany Malco.

PHOTOS: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures