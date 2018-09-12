Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell’s court battles have lasted way longer than their quickie marriage.

The couple wed New Year’s Eve 2015 after dating briefly, but when Pulliam became pregnant, Ed hit the ground running back to a previous girlfriend.

Now that Ed has a new child on the way, he’s seeking to lower his monthly child support obligations.

Ed & Keshia’s divorce was officially granted this past April but the dispute over child support continues. Pulliam was awarded primary custody of their daughter while Hartwell was ordered to pay Pulliam $3,007 a month in child support.

TMZ reports that Hartwell has returned to court and is asking for a new trial. They also claim that the retired linebacker threw shade at Knight-Pulliam in the process.

Ed reportedly claims that Keshia has no job and that he’s supporting her lifestyle with his $3,007/month child support payment.

Ed Hartwell, a retired NFL linebacker, is begging the court to reconsider its ruling in their divorce — according to legal docs obtained by TMZ — claiming he’s been asked to pay too much in child support because Keshia has no need for a full-time nanny. Ed wants to see their kid more and says he shouldn’t have to foot the bill for a full-time nanny … seemingly taking a dig at Keshia because she hasn’t worked as consistently as when she had recurring roles on “The Cosby Show” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”

For the record, Keshia responded with some shade of her own, basically saying it’s ironic that Ed wants to spend more time with their one-year-old daughter, Ella Grace Pulliam-Hartwell, considering he once questioned the paternity of the child.

Buckle your seat belts. They’ve got 18 more years of running back & forth to court.

