Baby Bump Watch: Kenya Moore’s Due Date Fast Approaching + Will ‘Baby Daly’ Snag A Show? (PHOTOS)

Kenya Moore recently shared a brand new photo of her expanding waistline.

The former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star, who announced her pregnancy March 15, 2018 during the filming of the season 10 reunion show, is apparently due any day now.

More photos below…

The mom to-be shared the joyful image above as she completed the shopping for ‘Baby Daly’s’ registry with her Aunt Lori.

As previously reported, Moore is not filming for season 11 of RHOA, but she has teased that there may be more television in her future…

Is a ‘Baby Daly’ show in the works? Wendy Williams seems to think so…