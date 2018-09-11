True Confessions: Bow Wow Admits He Was A Drug Addict at 19 & 20, Urges Fans To ‘Kick’ The Habit Like He Did…

NEWSFLASH!!! Shad “Bow Wow” Moss has a confession to make… he was once a drug addict.

Moss hit the ‘gram recently with a ‘true confession’ and reveals that his erratic behavior back in 2007, when he and Omarion were working on their joint album in front of BET cameras, stemmed from his addiction to lean.

My body had too much codeine in it. to this day my stomach will never feel the same nor digest the same.

Bow Wow shared the clip above of he and Omarion’s short lived ‘Road to Platinum’ reality show.

For the record, Bow Wow’s “erratic behavior’ from that era sparked a .gif that’s personally one of my favorites…

But I digress.

Moss followed the clip with a lengthy PSA about his past drug abuse, stating:

Kids this is why drugs are not cool! I was so protected they never wanted the truth out. I was high off lean EVERY DAY EVERY SECOND of my life while doing this album with @omarion and smoking spending damn near 2500 on weed a week! Even he knew i was out of my mind! Whats in my hand? Punch with syrup! The whole UCP TOUR WITH CHRIS I WAS HIGH AND SICK! i missed (t)he chicago show and baltimore show. They said i was dehydrated (MY PR) but i was fucked up dying in the hospital. My body had too much codeine in it. to this day my stomach will never feel the same nor digest the same. Yall know i dont act like this i mean look!!! Just when people think they know you! I WAS A FUCKING DRUG ADDICT at 19-20 Kids STOP THE DRUGS STOP THE PILL POPPING. We want you here. You have so much life. I never thought rapping about my addiction in a song is what i wanted so i kept it private but now after all these yrs yall see why i was so angry during this point of my life. SAY NO! Please SAY NO! this coming from your young og boweezy. ENJOY THE MUSIC BUT DONT BE A FOLLOWER. Kick that shit like i did. U better than that. PEACE AND LOVE ❤️ we dont want no more youngins leaving here too soon ! JUST WHEN YALL THOUGHT YALL KNEW ME HUH? Theres more to my life in time you will get the truth. This explains my erratic behavior and why im misunderstood the drugs controlled me

