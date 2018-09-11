T.I. Brings Out Tiny & Family During One MusicFest Performance… (VIDEO)

It was a family affair during Atlanta’s One MusicFest on Sunday as rapper T.I. brought his entire family to the stage.

While rumors persist that the ‘Bankhead’ rapper and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris are living separately, the couple showed a united front this past weekend in Atlanta.

TI performed his final set with sons Damoni, King, Major and daughter Heiress by his side and Tiny soon followed to the delight of the packed crowed.

Video below…

A total of 40,000 attendee of One MusicFest in Atlanta experienced two days filled with incredible live music, unique attractions, lounges, cocktail tastings, arts & crafts, food trucks, a vendor market and so much more.

More photos & video from the festival coming soon.

What are your thoughts about T.I. & Tiny’s appearance?