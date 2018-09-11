Nicki Minaj recently addressed the recent scuffle between she and Cardi B that ended with Cardi being kicked out of a New York Fashion Week event.

Minaj said Monday during her Queens Radio show that the confrontation, which occurred on the Red Carpet of the Harper’s Bazaar event, was “mortifying and humiliating.”

She also managed to throw quite a few digs at her fellow rapstress, stating that Cardi ‘needs help’ and she pulled receipts by calling a fan from social media who claimed that Cardi B. clapped back at her by making a statement about her dead son.

Details + video below…

We had a lengthy discussion last night in the video above via YouTube Live and it’s my overall assessment that neither of these ladies have clean hands.

Cardi should never have run up on Minaj, and Minaj should never have thrown rocks behind the scenes at Cardi. Period.

While many have their own opinions of the situation, Nicki hit her radio show last night to dispute that she ever said anything negative about Cardi B or her child, claiming it was “all lies.”

I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody. I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. These lies are ridiculous.

And while she plead her case, Minaj thought it would be insightful to throw quite a bit of shade towards Cardi B, claiming that Cardi “built her career off of sympathy and payola”.

“You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

Minaj also issues an ominous warning for the Bodak Yellow star, as she compares their beef to 2 pac and Biggie. She also insinuates that Cardi will end up dead if the beef continues.

You put your hands on certain people you gon die. PERIOD. And y’all sitting here making this s*** a joke? I’m not the bitches in the strip club and I’m not a bitch on a reality show. My money is very f***ing long.

Sounds like a real life threatening situation to me.

If you care, listen to the FULL Queen Radio segment below:

What are your thoughts about this ongoing “beef” between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B?