Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand aka Foxy Brown is in hot water this week after being accused of stiffing a promoter during New York Fashion Week.

Designer LaQuan Smith reported booked the old school rapstress to perform Sunday evening during his after party, however he claims that Brown took the dough and didn’t honor her part of the deal.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Foxy Brown agreed to perform 2 songs at the LaQuan Smith party Sunday night during New York Fashion Week. In return, she was to be paid $10,000: $5k in advance and the balance at the party.

We’re told the party came and went … with Foxy nowhere in sight. We’re told at 2:30 AM, when there were only a handful of stragglers left, she showed, grabbed the $5k check out of the organizer’s hand and booked it for the door. Our sources say Foxy didn’t sing a single note.

Since Foxy didn’t honor her part of the deal, the organizers of the event offered her an ultimatum … return the money, or face a lawsuit.

Brown has yet to respond to the accusations.

