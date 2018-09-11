A person may be considered to be transgendered if their gender identity is inconsistent or not culturally associated with the sex they were assigned at birth.

Several studies reveal that many who undergo sex change operations live to regret their decisions and now a documentary has been created that dives into the lives of those who dared to change the gender in which they were born.

‘I Want My Sex Back!’ is the personal story of three men who regretted changing genders.

Billy, Rene and Walt were all born male, but they felt uncomfortable with their birth sex so they underwent sex reassignment surgery, believing they would enjoy life better as a woman.

After undergoing a full surgical transition from male to female, they all experienced disappointment and regret and discovered that they weren’t transgendered at all, but were suffering from a condition known as gender dysphoria – feeling uncomfortable with your birth sex.

After years of feeling uncomfortable with his male body, Billy finally came up with a solution: he underwent sex reassignment surgery to become the woman he had always felt he was. However, the change didn’t bring him the relief he had sought, and neither did it solve any of his problems. After seven years of being a woman, Billy reverted back to being a man. Rene Jax was born and raised as a male. She used to dress as a woman before she actually took the plunge to become female. The hormone therapy and breast augmentation that followed didn’t satisfy Rene. Gender dysphoria – the condition of feeling disconnected from your sex – persisted. Now at the age of 58, she says her gender reassignment was a mistake, merely cosmetic surgery. Walt Heyer felt trapped in his male body. In 1983, he finally became Laura Jensen. He believed it was a genetic disorder that had caused his gender dysphoria. However, it wasn’t until he had reverted back to his original sex that Walt realised his issues stemmed from the trauma of sexual abuse. He now counsels people who are considering gender reassignment.

Interesting. That’s all I’ve got.

What are your thoughts about this documentary?