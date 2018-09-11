NEWSFLASH!!! The Cosby Show’s Elvin Tibideaux (Geoffrey Owens) just landed a brand new job!

If you’ve been under a rock for the past two weeks, a picture surfaced showing the actor working at Trader Joe’s and almost immediately job-shaming ensued.

Several outlets were blasted for attempting to degrade a man who was making an honest living and Owen’s was forced to quit his job after he got too much media attention (click HERE if you missed that).

Well ‘a set back is a set up for a come back’ as now Owen’s has secured a long term gig on another sitcom thanks to Tyler Perry!

Details below…

Owens has been in the news a lot this past week as several celebs came to his defense including former ‘cosby kid’ Keshia Knight Pulliam (who surprised him with a facetime call) and Nicki Minaj, who offered him $25k but it was Tyler Perry’s offer that piqued his interest.

Owens was originally hesitant about the offer, however a representative for the actor has confirmed that he accepted the job offer from Perry, who tweeted earlier this week that he wanted Owens to appear on his OWN television show, “The Haves and The Have Nots.

While his exact role on the show is unknown at this time, he’ll reportedly appear on multiple episodes.

What are your thoughts about Geoffrey Owen’s new job?

Are you excited to see Owens on ‘The Haves & The Have Nots”?